Michael Moore

Michael Kevin Moore, age 78, of Tucson, Arizona passed away on July 31, 2022. His sons Tim, Chris, and Dennis were nearby at his death. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Betsey Sheldon Moore. Mike reunited with his wife on what would have been their 57th wedding anniversary. Born in Flushing, NY in 1943, he was the son of the late John Martin Moore and Margaret Ann Farrell. He graduated from high school in Newburgh, NY and met Betsey during their Sophomore year. He went on to graduate from Columbia University in 1965 and later earned a Master's Degree from New York University. While at Columbia he joined Beta Theta Pi fraternity where he made many lifelong friends that he kept in touch with until his passing. Mike was the recipient of the NAVY ROTC scholarship at Columbia that launched his military career and love for aviation. He graduated from Naval Aviation Flight Training in 1966 and flew the P-3C Orion. Mike retired from the Navy Reserve in 1993 as Captain. After active duty, Mike embarked on a career in the business aviation industry where he served in various executive leadership positions. In 2008, while on a bike ride outside of San Francisco, Mike was in an accident that resulted in him living the remaining years of his life as a quadriplegic. During these years Mike displayed perseverance, hope, determination, and toughness. The way Mike lived his life under these difficult circumstances was an inspiration to his family and loved ones. Mike is preceded in death by his wife Betsey Sheldon Moore. He is survived by his sons Timothy Moore (Kandace Jackson) of Austin, TX, Christopher Moore (Laurie) of Nokomis, FL, Dennis Moore (Mandy) of St. Louis, MO, his six grandchildren Ryleigh, Halle, Brooke, Kelsey, Todd, and Kevin, his brothers Patrick, Terrence, Mark, and Shawn, and sisters Mary and Maggie. Arrangements by Hudgel's.