Michael Piccone

Michael M. Piccone. 12/11/44 - 11/19/22 Loving husband, father, grandfather. Dedicated educator and cherished friend. Mike grew up in Denver, Colorado, and after serving in the Navy, he attended Colorado University earning a degree in English Education. His experience on the CU Buffalo football team lead to his passion to coach. Mike coached many sports during his career at Santa Rita and Amphi High Schools, but football was his favorite. Mike taught freshman students who had problems in reading and vocabulary and in his words "became a pretty good teacher." As we all know, he was far more than pretty good. After retiring Mike and Brenda enjoyed traveling the world, particularly cruising. Mike's common sense counseling and down to earth advice will be missed.