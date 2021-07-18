Michael Prete

 Skip to main content
76, died July 6, 2021. Michael is survived by his stepdaughters, Meghan Traylor and Leah Drake; his sisters, Valerie Prete Pendley and Jacalyn Prete and two nieces and great-nieces. Michael was born in Dayton, OH. His passions included politics, computers, cars, books, films, photography, and hiking. A private Celebration of Life will be held. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.

