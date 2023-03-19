Mike moved on to heaven on Friday, March 10, 2023. Mike was born in Long Beach, CA, to Irish immigrants Michael James and Mary Katherine (Keogh). He served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, including during World War II on a hospital ship in Guadalcanal and later in Okinawa. He rose to the rank of Chief Petty Officer, First Class. He then worked in the Pima County Assessor's office for 25 years and retired as Deputy Assessor. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was always an active member of his church. Mike loved spending time outdoors taking care of his yard and garden. He and Helen volunteered as delivery drivers for Mobile Meals. In retirement, he and Helen traveled throughout the United States. They also visited many countries in Europe, including Ireland where he enjoyed meeting his Irish relatives. They took a special trip to New Zealand where Mike spent time hiking. He is preceded in death by his sisters Rosemary, Rita, and Barbara, and by his brother Bud. He is survived by his wife Helen, daughter Mary (Lisa Howells), son Mark (Lisa), and grandson Patrick. Services will be held at Northminster Presbyterian Church on March 23, at 2:30 p.m. Donations in Mike's name can be made to the Memorial Fund at Northminster Presbyterian Church or to the charity of your choice.