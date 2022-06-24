 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Michael Rios

  • Updated

Born March 28, 1982 to Frank (Traci) Rios and Liza (Michael) Riley, Michael passed away on June 18, 2022 due to complications of heart failure.  He was welcomed home by his grandparents Teofilo and Stella Lujan and Frank A. and Eva Rios. In addition to his grandparents, Mike's uncles "Pinche Tio" Joseph Rios and Edward Rios as well as his Aunt Rita Rios were waiting for him. He was guided home by his fur babies Ruger and Ranger.  Michael left behind his loving wife Amanda and their two daughters Sienna and Colbie. He also left behind his parents Frank (Traci) Rios and Liza (Michael) Riley as well as his siblings David (Heather) Lujan and Priscilla Smith. His niece and goddaughter Nevaeh Smith and nephew Lucas Lujan, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends will also miss him.  Services will be held Monday, June 27, 2022 at Our Mother of Sorrows, 1800 S. Kolb Road, Tucson, AZ 85710. The rosary begins at 10:30 am followed by Mass. A memorial service will take place directly after Mass, also at Our Mother of Sorrows. He will be laid to rest in Texas with his grandparents.  Michael's family hopes that he is resting in peace, having the time of his life in Heaven and that until we all meet again, he remembers how much we love him. Arrangements by Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home.  

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Instagram is testing an AI face scanner to verify users' age

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News