Michael Rios

Born March 28, 1982 to Frank (Traci) Rios and Liza (Michael) Riley, Michael passed away on June 18, 2022 due to complications of heart failure. He was welcomed home by his grandparents Teofilo and Stella Lujan and Frank A. and Eva Rios. In addition to his grandparents, Mike's uncles "Pinche Tio" Joseph Rios and Edward Rios as well as his Aunt Rita Rios were waiting for him. He was guided home by his fur babies Ruger and Ranger. Michael left behind his loving wife Amanda and their two daughters Sienna and Colbie. He also left behind his parents Frank (Traci) Rios and Liza (Michael) Riley as well as his siblings David (Heather) Lujan and Priscilla Smith. His niece and goddaughter Nevaeh Smith and nephew Lucas Lujan, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends will also miss him. Services will be held Monday, June 27, 2022 at Our Mother of Sorrows, 1800 S. Kolb Road, Tucson, AZ 85710. The rosary begins at 10:30 am followed by Mass. A memorial service will take place directly after Mass, also at Our Mother of Sorrows. He will be laid to rest in Texas with his grandparents. Michael's family hopes that he is resting in peace, having the time of his life in Heaven and that until we all meet again, he remembers how much we love him. Arrangements by Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home.