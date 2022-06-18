Michael Rohaly

Michael George Rohaly passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Seattle, WA, where he had been living with his children the past year. He was born September 16, 1936 in Erie, PA, and would have been 86 years old. He was a retired veteran, with 22 yrs service in the US Air Force as an Air Traffic Controller at Davis Monthan AFB in Tucson, AZ, Eglin AFB in Florida, as well as AFBs in Taiwan, Greenland, and Germany. Afterwards he was a supervisor for Gates Learjet, Hughes Aircraft (now Raytheon), and with the DoD at Davis Monthan. Michael is survived by his three children, Kenneth M. Rohaly, Kelly D. Rohaly, Michele A. Rohaly, granddaughter, Zoe R. Rohaly, all of whom live in Seattle, WA. He is survived by two sisters, Julie Oldach and Suzanne Richard, both of Erie, PA. He was predeased by sisters Mary Beer and Theresa Angelotti, his brother, Lt Colonel Andrew S. Rohaly (Army) and parents, Michael and Helen Rohaly, of Erie, PA, who lived with and were cared for by Michael in Tucson for a number of years. As a member of a military family, Michael grew to love traveling, visiting 94 countries throughout his life. The family had lived in Heilbronn, Germany for three years and Michael graduated Heidelberg High School. He also attended Academy High School in Erie, PA, later graduating from Pima College, Tucson, AZ with an Associate's Degree. He is remembered by his children as the best father a child could ask for. Michael was an avid Arizona Wildcats fan, and frequently skeptical of the referees' calls during the Cats' games. Michael was a giving soul who raised his children to be respectful, loving, and to help those less fortunate. Michael was a devout Catholic who attended St Pius Roman Catholic Church in Tucson, AZ on a regular basis and had many friends in the church. A tombstone in the Tahoma National Cemetery will honor his life in the military. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Wounded Warriors, or St Pius X Catholic Church in Tucson, AZ. Arrangements are being made by the Barton Funeral Home in Kirkland, Washington. You may visit their website to leave any remembrances of Michael that would be a lasting gift to the children.