Michael Sadler

SADLER, Michael Stephen

was born in Tucson, AZ March 18, 1943 to Robert Stephen andHelen Irma Aston.

Michael never married but enjoyed his hobbies working with wood, re-modeling, camping and gold panning.

Michael lived most of his life in Tucson and owned and operated his own business, Sierra Maintenance Co. in the Tucson area since 1968.

In 2013 Michael's health declined and he moved to Globe, Arizona where he could be with family who would help care for him.

Michael was a gentle, compassionate man who would go out of his way to help anyone in need. About three years ago he moved into an "assisted living facility in Globe where he received loving care and comfort until his passing from Covid complications.

He is survived by his sister, Sandra Haverland Brewer (Wallace); nephews, Cuave Haverland (Cindy) and Lance Haverland (Debbie); niece, Sara Sadler (Sam).

He was a lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Max Patrick Sadler.

Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at St. David Cemetery in St. David, Arizona. LAMONT MORTUARY of Globe assisted the family.