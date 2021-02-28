Michael Schuman

SCHUMAN, Michael Leroy
On February 23, 2021 at 3:03 p.m., MST,
Michael Leroy Schuman went peacefully and calmly
home to be with the Lord and family.
Michael was a Retired Army Full Bird Colonel Nurse
with 30 years of service to his country
doing three tours in VietNam
and as a Hospital Nursing Chief of Staff Administrator
for Veterans Hospital.
He is survived by his sister, Virginia living in Walled Lake, MI;
many cousins and many grandchildren and his two housemates, Brian Carlson and Stuart Brownstein.
