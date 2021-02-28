Michael Schuman

SCHUMAN, Michael Leroy

On February 23, 2021 at 3:03 p.m., MST,

Michael Leroy Schuman went peacefully and calmly

home to be with the Lord and family.

Michael was a Retired Army Full Bird Colonel Nurse

with 30 years of service to his country

doing three tours in VietNam

and as a Hospital Nursing Chief of Staff Administrator

for Veterans Hospital.

He is survived by his sister, Virginia living in Walled Lake, MI;

many cousins and many grandchildren and his two housemates, Brian Carlson and Stuart Brownstein.

--

