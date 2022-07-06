Michael Seader

Beloved husband of Margaret and devoted father to Elizabeth and Catherine, Mike was reunited with his parents and brother in heaven on July 1, 2022. Born in Tucson to Philip and Helen Seader, Mike enjoyed being raised in a busy home with his eight siblings: Phil (deceased), Alexis, Ruth (Mark) Peterson, Mary Beth (Bernie) Style, Carol Overpeck, Andrea (Mike-deceased) Sanders, Greg (Roxanne) and Donna (Stan) Spackeen. Mike's greatest achievement that he was most proud of was his family: Margaret, his beloved wife of 30 years and his two daughters, Elizabeth, who is an Engineer for Raytheon in Boston, and Catherine, who will be graduating from the U of A next semester with a degree in Neuroscience and will be headed to graduate school thereafter. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as his Aunt Toki/Uncle Tom Seader and Aunt Helen Hendrix. Mike was also very close to his wife's family, the Crino's: Pat and Betty Crino (both deceased) and their children, Anne (Scot-deceased) Wilson, Mary (Frank) Lacagnina, Rev. Patrick Crino, and Teresa (Jim) Mortensen. Mike attended St. Joseph's Catholic School, Salpointe High School, and Pima Community College. He worked for many years as an Asst. Manager at Walgreens, but was most recently employed by Target Distribution. Mike was well respected by his co-workers and he made many lifelong friends at work. Mike was an avid sports fan, his favorite teams being the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Wildcats. He particularly enjoyed trips to Las Vegas for gambling, attending shows, and the PAC 12 tournaments. Mike had a great sense of humor, and had a passion for making people laugh. His life, while cut short, is distinguished by the many family and friends who love him and miss him dearly. Visitation and Rosary on Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Brings Broadway Chapel, and Funeral Mass on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.