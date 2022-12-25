Michael Shupe

Dr. Michael A. Shupe passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona after a swift decline with frontotemporal dementia. Mike was a professor of Physics at the University of Arizona and a proud member of the ATLAS Collaboration at the Large Hadron Collider in Geneva, Switzerland. He is survived by his wife Jeanne Shupe; children Reed Shupe, Kaitlin Bergfield (Justin Bergfield), and Kelsey Stemm (Nik Stemm); and grandchildren Olivia Bergfield, Kai Bergfield, and Griffin Stemm. Services will be private. ??