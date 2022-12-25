 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 18th through December 25th we will be granting free access, including the e-Edition, as a gift to our readers presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Michael Shupe

  • Updated

Dr. Michael A. Shupe passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona after a swift decline with frontotemporal dementia. Mike was a professor of Physics at the University of Arizona and a proud member of the ATLAS Collaboration at the Large Hadron Collider in Geneva, Switzerland. He is survived by his wife Jeanne Shupe; children Reed Shupe, Kaitlin Bergfield (Justin Bergfield), and Kelsey Stemm (Nik Stemm); and grandchildren Olivia Bergfield, Kai Bergfield, and Griffin Stemm. Services will be private. ??

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Colleges and universities ban TikTok on campuses across the US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News