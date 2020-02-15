Michael Sloane

SLOANE, Michael David
62, died peacefully on January 30, 2020. Michael always had a story to tell, loved music, dancing and the ocean. A loving husband, brother, father and grandfather. He will be forever remembered by his wife, Terri; brother, Mark and children, Lisa, Jennifer (John) and Joshua. His friendship and sense of humor will be deeply missed and remembered by all who knew him. In Michael's memory, donations may be made to Casa de la Luz Hospice or a charity of your choice. A family Celebration of Michael's Life is being planned for a later date. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.