Michael Soto

passed away December 31, 2020 at the age of 56, due to complications of diabetes. Preceded in death by daughter, Micaela Yvette Soto; father, David; sister, Gloria and brother, Albert. Michael had been survived by his mother, Socorro R. Soto. She joined him February 19, 2021. Survived by sons, Matthew and Alejandro; brothers, David, Tomas, Daniel and sister, Carmen; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces/nephews, great-grand-nieces/nephews and a granddaughter. Rosary to be recited 11:00 a.m., Saturday May 1, 2021 followed by Mass: 11:30 a.m. at St Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 801 N. Grande Ave.