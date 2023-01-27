We are saddened by the recent passing of Michael Sturgis on January 19, 2023. He leaves behind his wife Jeanne, his daughters Megan (Michael) Troughton, Jill (Taylor) Elkington, and five grandsons. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs, moved to Arizona in his 20's and enjoyed a successful 45 year career in real estate. He could talk to anyone, shared his opinions and advice freely, and always offered to help others. He was truly the best Husband, Dad, Papa, Brother and Friend and the loss of him from our lives is immeasurable. A service will be held at the East Lawn Cemetery, Sunday, January 29, at 10am. In lieu of flowers please donate to Tucson Community Food Bank or Interfaith Community Services.