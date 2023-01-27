 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Michael Sturgis

  • Updated

We are saddened by the recent passing of Michael Sturgis on January 19, 2023. He leaves behind his wife Jeanne, his daughters Megan (Michael) Troughton, Jill (Taylor) Elkington, and five grandsons. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs, moved to Arizona in his 20's and enjoyed a successful 45 year career in real estate. He could talk to anyone, shared his opinions and advice freely, and  always offered to help others. He was truly the best Husband, Dad, Papa, Brother and Friend and the loss of him from our lives is immeasurable. A service will be held at the East Lawn Cemetery, Sunday, January 29, at 10am. In lieu of flowers please donate to Tucson Community Food Bank or Interfaith Community Services.  

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dogs will accept food from humans but won't return the favor, according to a study

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News