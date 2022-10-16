Michael Wayne Timmons Michael Timmons died on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the age of 67. Son, brother, dad, grandpa and a friend to many. Mike was a natural leader in the pool & spa industry for over 40 years. He was well known and respected for his knowledge and leadership by countless associates across the country. Anyone that had the opportunity to work with Mike was automatically better at whatever their respective job was. Truly a dedicated leader and manager, most recently with Ekonomy Pools and Spas in Tucson, AZ. Mike had many interests when he wasn't working, including anything outdoors from off-roading to fishing, as well as his love of college basketball, NASCAR, and football. He was a huge Green Bay Packers fan. Born to Tommy K and Rita D Timmons. In Des Moines, IA, he also spent a number of years in WI and his final home in Tucson, AZ the last 11 + years. He is survived by his mother Rita, brothers Mark & Fran Timmons, Jeff & Kathy Timmons, 2 daughters, Aimee & Chris Yurgue & Elise and Steve Schmidt, 3 grandkids, 3 great- grandkids and many nieces and nephews. Mike, you are already missed by your family as well as your countless friends across the country and also your many co- workers both past and present. Have a great next journey. A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a future date.