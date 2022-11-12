Michael Wachs

Michael A Wachs, 82, passed away November 4, 2022, in Tucson, AZ. He was born August 14, 1940, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and was one of three sons to Erhardt and Angeline Wachs. Mike is survived by his wife, Jayne; sons, Brad (Andrea) and Dane; daughter, Wendy Nowicki (Richard); grandchildren, Kyle, Katelyn (Matt) and Gemma; brother, Peter (Patricia); and sister-in-law, Donna Riker (Don). Mike met his future wife, Jayne in high school and they married in 1962 and a year later, they moved to Tucson. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past May. Mike attended school at Indiana State University and the University of Arizona. He served in the Arizona Air National Guard. Mike was a custom homebuilder in Tucson for more than 45 years. Together with wife Jayne and son Brad, Mike built beautiful and meticulous homes in Tucson's finest subdivisions. Wachs Construction was awarded the SAHBA "Custom Homebuilder of the Year" three times. When his children were younger, Mike was a soccer coach and sponsor for their teams. More recently, he was a member of the VIP Club, the Southern Arizona Homebuilders Association and a member of the Advisory Council for Assistance League of Tucson. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. Mike was an avid golfer and longtime member of Ventana Canyon Country Club. Mike also enjoyed restoring his classic 1962 Corvette. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Assistance League of Tucson in Mike's name.