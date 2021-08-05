Michael Wells

WELLS, Michael Cantrell

was born in Santa Monica, California, on July 14, 1944. He died on May 24, 2021 of natural causes in Tucson, Arizona. He was the son of a career Naval officer (who ultimately became an Admiral), Wade Cantrell Wells, and a full-time homemaker mother, Frances "Bunny" Wells.

Mike was a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles, and served as the Athletic Trainer for both UCLA and Beverly Hills High School. He once wrote to his parents from college "I am also going to do something I have always wanted to deep down inside....I believe I have the ability to help people with their lives and I am going to get the education to use it." He made life-long friends and, in their final years, he was a devoted caretaker to his mother and his sister, Victoria, both of whom predeceased him.

While in Tucson Michael spent many years volunteering in the Senior Congregate Meals Program at the Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center in Tucson.

Michael was a gentle and loving man, always willing to help. He was a voracious reader and loved convertible automobiles. His final move to Tucson was to be near to and supportive of his second family (see below).

Michael never married. He leaves surviving two Godsons, Todd Michael Allen of Tucson, AZ and Travis Ethan Allen of Huntington Beach, CA, and a God-grandson, Jacob Michael Allen also of Tucson AZ, (plus a whole lot of friends at the Pima County Ellie Towne Community Center). A Memorial Service will be held at the Calvary Christian Fellowship in Tucson, Arizona (3850 N. Commerce Dr. #113) at noon on Saturday, August 7, 2021.