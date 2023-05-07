Michael (Mikey) Wiemann Born February 16, 1990 left us December 26, 2022 due to treatment for cancer. Born and raised in Tucson, Arizona, Mikey graduated from Sahuaro High School and played ball for Pantano Little League. Mikey was a true outdoorsman who loved his trucks and being out in the wild. Over the years Mikey volunteered time in building water catchments for wildlife with his dad Fred and the release of wild turkeys in Southern Arizona for Arizona Game and Fish as well as being a member of Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Mikey was happy taking an afternoon ride on his Harley and camping and fishing the Black River or the White Mountains, two of his favorite places in Arizona. He was almost equally happy watching his Denver Broncos and St. Louis Cardinals play. Mikey is survived by wife Alexandra, son Maverick, brothers Bill Kirk (Michelle), Jason Kirk (Nadya), sisters Jamie Faulkner (Chris), Christie Kirk (Daniel), parents Fred and Sharyn Wiemann, parents-in-law R.J. and Ginny Hoyt, bros-in-law Chris Hoyt (Danielle), Tim Hoyt (Lexie) as well as being Uncle Mikey to numerous nieces and nephews and dog daddy to Huskies Shelby and Axl. Mikey was a friend to many and would give the shirt off his back, had he been wearing one. Mikey's passing is a tough loss, he will be forever loved and missed. A Celebration of Mikey's Life was held at La Mariposa in January. Hug your loved ones, you don't know what tomorrow will bring.