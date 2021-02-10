Michael York

 Skip to main content
YORK, Michael L.

73, of Oro Valley passed away in the presence of his family February 3, 2021. He was born in Corinth, MS in 1947. He worked at Raytheon in Tucson and at Raytheon in Saudi Arabia. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Thelma York; daughter, Michelle Pieterse; son-in-law, Grant Pieterse; two grandchildren, Maya-6 and Lee-1 and sister, Margaret Comeaux. The funeral Mass will be held at Santa Catalina Catholic Church on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.

