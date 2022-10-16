Heaven has a new Angel. Our beloved sister, Michel Frontain, having 'Fought the Good Fight', went into the arms of Jesus, 2 days after her birthday. Michel is preceded in death by: husband Amadeo Sanchez, parents Richard "Dick" & Mona Myrle King Frontain, and brother Richard. She is survived by sisters Felicia Frontain (Richard Wood) and Maria Frontain (Lorenia Bernal), and brother-in-law/sister-in-law Cenobio & Phoebe Sanchez. Michel lived life HER way and faced death, HER way. Until the very end she shared her beautiful smile, gratitude to her family and friends, and made each one of us feel better by her few words or squeeze of our hands. Michel spent her life watching out for us all...family, friends, acquaintances and even strangers. Her generosity had no limit. Working for more than 30 years in the sale of agricultural supplies specializing in sales to Mexico, she amassed countless friends in the process. In just a few minutes Michel would get to know the person remember small details, and make that person feel special. Over the years she endeared herself to many becoming not just business associate, but friend or even "family" as well. Michel's lifelong friends stayed devoted to the end, and "THANK YOU!!" cannot begin to express our love for each of them. They describe Michel as: compassionate, faithful, generous, devoted, people person, friend forever, loving, fabulous cook... Michel loved painting watercolors, vacationing with Lorenia and Maria, listening to/singing all kinds of music, spending time with dear friend Isaias Gonzalez, and running her small landscaping company. Most of all, she liked spending time with family and friends over a delicious dinner she prepared or out at restaurants. Michel will always be a part of who we are and loved dearly. "Michel, Love You More!", 'Flish-Flosh' and 'Pal' Arrangements: Evergreen Mortuary Celebration of Life: 11/5/2022 Noon-4:00; Church Service/Time of Sharing 12:30 (outdoors) Cornerstone Fellowship Church 2902 N. Geronimo In lieu of flowers give to someone in need. Just like Michel would.