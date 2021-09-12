Michelle Callahan

CALLAHAN, Michelle
loving wife of Dean Callahan passed away on August 22, 2021. She is survived by husband, Dean; mother, Geraldine Hoard and brother, Mark Hoard. Rest in Peace. Services are at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 17, 2021 at St. Thomas the Apostle, 5150 N. Valley View Road. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.