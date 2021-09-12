Michelle Callahan

 Skip to main content
loving wife of Dean Callahan passed away on August 22, 2021. She is survived by husband, Dean; mother, Geraldine Hoard and brother, Mark Hoard. Rest in Peace. Services are at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 17, 2021 at St. Thomas the Apostle, 5150 N. Valley View Road. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.

