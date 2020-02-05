Michelle Kiefer

KIEFER, Michelle Morrison
(Formerly Michelle Keller.) Born in Rapid City, South Dakota, November 7, 1954, died in Denver on January 27, 2020. After spending her girlhood in Rapid City, Michelle moved with her family to Denver where she finished her schooling. She earned B.A. and M.A. degrees in Classics at the University of Colorado, Boulder. Later she earned a Ph.D. in English at the University of Arizona. Everyone who met Michelle was struck by her brilliance and by her enthusiasm for the culture of ancient Greece and Rome. She applied this knowledge to her study of Renaissance drama, which culminated in a dissertation of extraordinary originality. Articulate and congenial, she was the kind of person who lit up a room. Her character was golden: she was generous and kind to everyone she met. In her younger days she was a formidable tennis player and talented pianist. She enjoyed travel, exploring English country houses and the roots of Christianity in Turkey. Michelle was the beloved wife of Frederick Kiefer. We shall not see her like again. Contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, Chamberlain, SD, 57325. Arrangements by HORAN & MCCONATY.