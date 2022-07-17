 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michelle Lopez

  • Updated

Born 3/18/1980 earned her wings on 6/24/2022. She is survived by her sons, Anthony Nadeau and Jordan Lopez. Her mother, Maria Valenzuela and her father, Charles Lopez (Pat); her brothers, Michael Lopez and Isaac Lopez; her nana, Bus (Juanita Estrella), Jamee Easton and beloved nieces, Gina Easton and Alanna Lopez. A memorial mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 601 E. Ft Lowell Rd., on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

