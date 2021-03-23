Midge Trupp

90, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021. Born August 4, 1930 in Ayr, NE to Virgil Walburn and Gesina Tjaden Rief. Married Jacob C. Trupp, February 1, 1949. To this reunion three daughters, Patricia and Gary Hampton of Los Alamos, NM, Merry and Steve Ablott of Inland, NE, and Jackie and Bob Mullens of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren, Carissa and Kevin Uhrmacher, Brad and Amanda Ablott of NE, Brice and Natalie Espinoza of TX; great-grandchildren, Cale, Xander and Emilia Uhrmacher, Jacob and Gentry Mae Espinoza. Midge was active in numerous volunteer activities over her 90 years. Services pending. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.