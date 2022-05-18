Miguel Molina

Our beloved Miguel, 85 born September 29th, 1936 began his journey to the Sewa Ania (Flower World) Monday, May 9th, 2022. Preceded in death by his beloved wife; Maria Feliciana Molina; his daughters; Artimesa Molina, Delfina Rodriguez; his mother & father and his four brothers. Survived by his son, Ausencio B. Molina; his daughters, Melba Molina and Susana Molina. Also Survived by his sister, Maria Vega; his grandchildren, great and great-great children, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, family and friends. Miguel will always be remembered for his humor, kindness, his love for dancing and was a devoted UofA Wildcat fan. An all night vigil will be held on Friday, May 20th, 2022 at 4:00pm at Christo Rey Church and will be laid to rest at Monte Calvario. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY