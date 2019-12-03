PADILLA, Miguel "Mike" G.
has peacefully gone to be with our Lord while at home and surrounded by family on November 27, 2019. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Donna Mae Padilla of 44 years of marriage. Survived by his daughter, Dee (Chris) Easterling; son, Vance (Dawnna) Padilla and nine grandchildren. Born on May 22, 1939 in St. Johns, AZ. Mike devoted 37 years of his life as an educator in the field of Industrial Education at Pueblo High School and Pima Community College. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel) 240 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be offered Thursday, December 5, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Church, 1300 N. Greasewood. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.