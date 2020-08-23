KING, Mike L.
57, of Tucson passed in the presence of his family on August 13, 2020 from cancer. Mike worked at New Way Auto Parts, his family business, from the age of seven. Mike was an avid outdoorsman, and he loved visiting National Parks. As a music lover, he would eat ice cream and listen to blues on Sunday evenings. Services will be delayed until it is safe to gather. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Park Foundation or El Grupo. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
