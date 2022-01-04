 Skip to main content
Mike Molina

74, of Tucson, passed in the presence of his family on December 28, 2021. He was born in Sinaloa, Mexico on May 7, 1947. He was a long-time residence of Tucson and worked at the local Safeway Store on Camino Seco and Pantano, until his retirement in 2013. He is survived by his two sons, Sergio J. Molina of Annapolis, Maryland and Guillermo Molina of Green Valley, Arizona, along with two daughters-in-law, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION & BURIAL.

