Mike passed away suddenly on April 20, 2022. He is the son of Mike and Armida Moreno Suba, and was born in Tucson, Arizona at the Stork's Nest on March 29,1937. He was raised on his Dad's hog ranch with his brothers, Ted (Cynthia) and George (Jane) Suba and Don Phelps (Martha) and sister, Jody (Ron) Eaton. He worked on his Dad's ranch from the time he was a small child and attended Tucson schools. He joined the Carpenter's Apprenticeship Program in 1956 and worked as a carpenter on many local construction projects. He took classes and worked his way up to Project Supervisor and General Contractor. His favorite projects were the Flandrau Planetarium, Gates Lear Jet, and the school complex on the O'Odham reservation at San Simon. He also served as Union Apprenticeship Coordinator. He was a musician and played the steel guitar in bands in local clubs. After he retired, he had regular jam sessions with friends. He married Carolyn Gwinn in 1956, and is the proud father of Mike Jr. (Vicki), James (Melissa) and Robert (Veronica) Suba. He has 12 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. Mike and Carolyn had 65 years of marriage. Mike was a member of the YMCA Indian Guides and did volunteer construction work at the Triangle Y Ranch Camp. He was also a member of Tucson Masonic Lodge #4. He served on the Board of Trustees and worked on the building of their new lodge, and on construction maintenance projects. After retirement, he and Carolyn traveled in their RV across the United States and Canada to visit National Parks, family, and friends. A celebration of Life will be held at East Lawn Cemetery, 5801 E. Grant Road, on May 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Friends of PACC or Triangle Y Ranch Camp or give back to your community by volunteering. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.