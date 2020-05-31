Mildred Brownsey

BROWNSEY, Mildred "Milly"
91, a former Arizona State Park employee from 1978-90 (Park Ranger at Tombstone Courthouse), former Deputy Marshal of Tombstone 1966-70, Firestone secretarial employee, and teacher, passed peacefully at home on May 14, 2020 after struggling with cancer. Milly was born on August 13, 1928 on a farm near Wales, ND. She was one of 12 children born of Caroline (nee Berg) and Henry Kuball. Her siblings include Walter, Herbert, Erich, Alvin, Elizabeth, Dorothy, Barbara, Adeline, Carol, Paul and Ruth; five of whom are still living. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Barry married from 1948-63 as well as her second husband, Everett L. Brownsey married from 1965-89.
Mildred was the Mother of seven children, Nancy Arias, Marlene Molina, Patricia Baeuerlen (deceased), Timothy Barry, Deborah Hankerd, Darlene Bainbridge and Margo Caylor. Mildred also had 6 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She leaves a legacy of Christian love to her family. Mildred was a devoted and loving wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Daughter, Aunt and friend. All who knew Milly, knew of her strength, determination, wisdom, and deep love for her family. She also knew great joy and loved celebrating her birthdays, holidays and other's birthdays. She loved baking bread, sewing, playing solitaire and game shows. She passed knowledge on to those of us who would be patient enough to learn. She was gifted at anything she put her mind to and will be greatly missed. It gives our family comfort knowing she was a woman of faith in the LORD and is at peace. A Memorial Service is planned for July 31, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., Desert Hope Lutheran Church and August 1, 2020 burial of ashes with a reception to follow at the Senior Center in Tombstone.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Millly's church at deserthope.org/giving or mailed to: Desert Hope, 7474 E. Speedway Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85710 in Memory of Milly (a founding member) or Old Firehouse Senior Center, P.O. Box 339, Tombstone, AZ 85638 / (520)457-2525. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.
