Mildred Carlisle

CARLISLE, Mildred L.

Died September 19, 2021 at 79 years. A prolific reader and book collector, avid traveler, NASCAR fan, and desert lover, Millie Carlisle lived life to its fullest. Books expanded her world as a child, and she shared that love as a K-12 Librarian/ Teacher for over 30 years. She was also a member of the Eastern Star.

Her greatest achievements were being a loving and supportive wife, step-mother, sister, and aunt, providing guidance and support to students, and traveling to all 50 states by the time she was age 50, as well as Mexico, Japan, and China.

Her husband of 51 years, Irving Carlisle, preceded her in February 2020. Some of those who will remember her are her step-sons, Paul and James Carlisle; step-daughter, Kathleen Hinman; grand-step-daughter, Rebecca and great-grand-step-son, Phoenix; her brother, Howard Baker his wife, Cheryll, son, Brian and daughter, Amy (Lee) and her nieces, Shapri and Shane LoMaglio.

She was a kind and loving person who will be remembered with love and thanks by all those whose life she touched.

For those who wish to honor her, donations can be made in her name to Literacy Connects (memo: The Reading Seed) an organization that Millie volunteered with after her retirement. Donation Link: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E12794&id=22 Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.