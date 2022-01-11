Mildred Casadei

The last founding owner of Mama Louisa's Italian Restaurant, peacefully passed away December 27, 2021. Millie, 94, was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Joseph Casadei; parents, Walter and Clara Hodgson; brother, Harold Hodgson, and many other loving family members. She is survived by sons, Joseph Jr. (Ellen), Greg (Judi), Anthony (Tina); daughter, Sheila Martin; seven grandchildren, six great- grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and a great-great-grandson on the way.