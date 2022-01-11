Mildred Casadei

CASADEI, Mildred "Millie" Grace
The last founding owner of Mama Louisa's Italian Restaurant, peacefully passed away December 27, 2021. Millie, 94, was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Joseph Casadei; parents, Walter and Clara Hodgson; brother, Harold Hodgson, and many other loving family members. She is survived by sons, Joseph Jr. (Ellen), Greg (Judi), Anthony (Tina); daughter, Sheila Martin; seven grandchildren, six great- grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and a great-great-grandson on the way.
Beloved by many, Millie likewise loved family and friends deeply. She always displayed a servant's heart, loved life, and enjoyed caring and cooking for others. "No," seldom entered her vocabulary.
A celebration of Millie's life will begin with Visitation from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., Thursday, January 13, 2022, at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, 5801 E. Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ. A celebratory service and interment will be from 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 14, 2022 at East Lawn Palms Chapel and Mausoleum.