Mildred Johnson

died peacefully at Serenity Place on March 14, 2021 in Tucson, AZ at the age of 86. Millie is survived by her stepchildren, Janet Johnson, Katharine Brown, and Diana Johnson; her brother, Ed Skibik of New Jersey; her nieces and nephews Julie Yoder, Lyn Weiner, Jay Tschirner, Alan Tschirner, Milo Johnson, and Craig Johnson. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Duane and her mother Mary. Millie was born on June 6, 1934. She worked at IBM, which is where she met her husband. Millie was accomplished at mentoring fellow employees as well as graciously enjoying life's fine food and experiences. She was a classy, generous, witty, focused individual who took two rescue cats into her home in later years. She will be missed by all, especially her dear friend and neighbor Jovel Houston, who made numerous trips to visit Millie over the past four and a half years and was at her side daily when she began to fail. The family would like to thank Glynis Borboa of Serenity Place for her kind and loving care during Millie's final days. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.