Mildred Olson

OLSON, Mildred Herreras

Mildred was an authentic, adventurous, strong, and caring mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. A world traveler and voracious reader, Millie also loved helping people, and spending time with friends and family laughing over good food and conversation. However, there were four things Millie was most proud of in this world: being a nurse, serving her country in the United States Air Force, and being a mother and grandmother.

She left us too soon on Friday, March 4, 2022 at age 86. A fourth-generation Tucsonan, Millie was born to Richard and Annie Herreras on March 9, 1935, the youngest of three daughters.

She graduated from Tucson High in 1953, where she played saxophone in the Tucson High marching band. Her senior year, Millie took an entrance exam to attend St. Mary's Nursing School and earned a full scholarship. Shortly after she graduated, she joined the U.S. Air Force in 1960. Nursing opened the world to her. After becoming a mother, she returned to school to become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist at Baylor University. From there, nursing opened the world to her and her daughter.