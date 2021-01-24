Mildred Reese

REESE, Mildred Jewell
Passed away peacefully on January 18, 2021 at the age of 96 years young. Born in Joplin, Missouri on February 3, 1924, Mildred grew up as the epitome of a midwest girl in Tulsa, Oklahoma and her midwest accent would give her away to anyone she spoke to. She graduated from Will Rogers High School. She married the love of her life Kenneth Reese in 1943 and spent their first two years of marriage together on Grand Isle, Louisiana while he was in the US Coast Guard. She would often fondly remember their time together on the island. They moved to Tucson, AZ and raised two wonderful daughters. She devoted her life to her family. People who knew her understood that family was the most important part of her life. Any place she went would feel more like a home as soon as she arrived. She loved spending time with her family in Pinetop in the White mountains of Arizona and visiting her daughter in Canada, which inspired her love of painting beautiful landscapes of the mountains and deserts. She loved seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. Mildred is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Reese; her daughter, Jeanne Reese and her sister, Betty May Smith. She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Bill) Weese; her brother, Paul (Betty) Smith; sister-in-law, Billie Boulden; six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.