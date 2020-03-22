Mildred St. Cyr

ST. CYR, Mildred "Millie" Doris
85, and widowed (Emile E. St. Cyr) went to be with the Lord on March 12, 2020. She was born on May 18, 1934 in Grove Township, Iowa; daughter of Harry C. Jacobsen and Alice Hedrick. Millie is survived by two sisters, Ruth Kemple and Janet Volz. Preceded in death by three sisters and one brother. Millie was mother to daughters; Pauline Selmer (Dan), Denise Kastigar (Rick), Ramona St.Cyr-Polley (John), Dona Kunzler (Don), Nadine St. Cyr (Clancy) and Lani St. Cyr, sons, Sean St. Cyr (Lisa) and Kevin St. Cyr (Julie). She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many beloved in-laws. Millie provided childcare for over 100 children throughout her lifetime. Millie was an extremely determined woman and considered the needs of others before her own. She aimed for perfection in her many talents. She never had idle hands or a wasted minute using her many talents with cooking, baking, sewing, maintaining a garden and managing her household. She volunteered as a teacher's aide, Girl Scout Leader and Team Mom. Millie made her mark on the world and is now resting peacefully. Due to the Covid-19, Memorial Services at BRINGS BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd. in Tucson, AZ 85710, are pending.