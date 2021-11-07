Mildred St. Cyr.

 Skip to main content
ST. CYR, Mildred "Millie" Doris

5/18/1934 - 3/12/2020

There will be a Celebration of Life honoring

Mildred "Millie" St. Cyr.

She was the wife to Emile E. St. Cyr, (Deceased). She had eight children, 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren

and many beloved in-laws.

Millie spent years providing childcare to others and volunteered as a teacher's aide, team mother, and Girl Scout leader.

Come celebrate her life with her family and friends,

Friday, November 12, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at

BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson, AZ.

Masks are required inside.

Interment follows at Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 N. Oracle Rd.

