Mildred St. Cyr.

ST. CYR, Mildred "Millie" Doris
5/18/1934 - 3/12/2020
There will be a Celebration of Life honoring
Mildred "Millie" St. Cyr.
She was the wife to Emile E. St. Cyr, (Deceased). She had eight children, 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren
and many beloved in-laws.
Millie spent years providing childcare to others and volunteered as a teacher's aide, team mother, and Girl Scout leader.
Come celebrate her life with her family and friends,
Friday, November 12, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at
BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson, AZ.
Masks are required inside.
Interment follows at Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 N. Oracle Rd.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.