MILES, Chandler Thompson, Jr.
was born on January 6, 1941 in Hackensack, New Jersey to Chandler, Sr. and Margaret Miles. He passed away in his home in Tucson, AZ on August 24, 2018 surrounded by many who loved him deeply. "Chan" was a fiercely loyal family man who had a quiet and profound influence on everyone around him. In 1961 he married Sandra Elaine Rich whom he remained faithfully bound to for the next 57 years. Chandler was preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Kathryn and is survived by his loving wife and five children, Steven (Carla), Ronald (Rocio), Robert (Dawn), Sharon (John) and Rehanna (Ray), as well as his twin brother, Jon Brooks Miles and a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will always be fondly remembered and terribly missed. We love you. Arrangements by OASIS FUNERAL CARE.