Miles Thompson

On Sunday April 10, 2022. Miles Kent Thompson, loving son and brother and uncle. Passed away at the age of 78 years old. Miles was born on December 20, 1943 in Denver, Colorado. He achieved his M.A in classical antiquity from the University of Colorado. Miles has been sculpting clay since 1975. Also, creating stained glass pieces. He studied greek archeology and could even speak greek. He was a desert lover of cactus, plants, birds and wildlife. He loved all his dogs, mostly rescued. He is survived by his mother, Barbara T. Thompson 99+ years. His two sisters, Andrea Thompson and Marsha T. Ordureau, his brother-in-law, Jean-François Ordureau and two nephews, Maxime Ordureau, Todd Devan. He was a kind, sincere and talented person, giving to everyone who knew him. He was known for his acts of kindness and compassionate spirit. He had a wonderful smile and laugh. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him and remain in our hearts who were nearer to him. May he live in peace now. Avenidas.