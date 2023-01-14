Millard Crossett

The world grew a little smaller two days after New Year's when M.E. "Bob" Crossett passed peacefully at home embraced in the love of his family. His home, established with his high school sweetheart, Betty, in 1948, flourished in grace, excitement and chaos for their 72 years of marriage. It became the center not only for his family's life, but also for the wide array of people blessed enough to know them through the years. The great thing though, that center, that heart, meant something unique and individual to each of us. It says something that in such a diverse world, we all found the comfort of home and heart in that space…their home. And their home was never defined by its location. We found it in Yarmouth, Maine, in Tucson, Arizona, and in Patagonia, or on the beach camping in Mexico or in the mountains of Arizona, or wherever their adventures led them. It was never really about the space; at its core was love. We now deeply miss it, yet at the same time, hope to expand it through the kindness and generosity they embodied. If Bob had a flaw, it was this: he was always in a hurry and had the loving habit of constantly checking his wristwatch. It didn't matter where he was going or when he had to be there; he felt he was late, never by his own lack of readiness. He rarely left the house without at least one exhortation like, "Betty, Let's go!" He valued being on time and as a postman, he had to arrive on time. On the other side, however, this was a man who had the patience to invite the world into his home. They have fostered and hosted children, musicians, artists and politicians and we were all blessed by their presence in our lives. July 29, 1929. Born in the middle of a hot summer in Portland, Maine, Bob was a gifted athlete and a natural leader. The captain of his basketball team and student body president caught the young eye of Elizabeth Trask. Apparently, she caught his eye as well, as the high school sweethearts married shortly after graduation and remained together until her passing in 2020. Seventy-two years of marriage is nothing to scoff at and produced four athletic, rambunctious boys. It's hard to keep track, but Bob and Betty's love produced four sons, eight grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. That's a lot of love. As mentioned, that love extended way beyond our genetic family. He and Betty were foster parents, and host parents for Rotary International and Up with People. His home was his community, and his community was his home. Service. As a young husband, Bob began his life-long career of service as a part-time mail carrier in Portland. After four boys and six years of delivering mail in Maine winters, Bob decided he had enough of the "sleet and snow" nonsense and took his family and his mail delivery skills to Tucson in 1956. His dedication to service was outstanding as a postman and the various activities he led, the teams he managed and coached, the boy scouts lucky enough to call him scout master, and the Rotary Club that named him President. The Federal government also recognized this dedication and promoted him to Postmaster in Patagonia, Arizona in 1972. He truly became the center and hub of that community where he remained postmaster until his retirement in 1992. The historic town of Patagonia witnessed and hosted many Crossett family gatherings. We flocked together for Christmas and the Fourth of July almost every year and celebrated many family weddings, birthdays, baptisms, and sometimes funerals. The epic gatherings were always highlighted by games, love, and competition. Bob taught us the love of competing and winning. We don't know that there exists a more passionate group of game players. It was all in fun, but we still believe that winning means something. There are no participation trophies allowed on Crossett mantels. His love of sports and competition extended to all his family members, especially the love of all U of A sports, giving everyone that "Bear Down" attitude. Love. That was Bob. Old school with a soft heart. A smile, a handshake, a warm embrace, he would always greet you with a wide smile and that welcome feeling. While his amazing 93 years on this marble may have come to an end, his love feels magnified, not diluted, by his passing. He faced his death with a solace, a grace, and a courage inspired by how he lived his life, through love and service. A humble, public servant, this postman, in four generations brought forth scions who have established careers in education and academia, in science and technology, in construction, in business and building its infrastructure, in healthcare and in medicine…and all with the intention of service as we were shown. We are grateful for his love, his enthusiasm, his sense of family. Preceded in death by his wife, Betty, son Jeff, brothers David and Larry, and sister Gloria. Survived by his sister Norma Cramer, sons Gary and wife Janet, Greg and wife Kathy, Dan and wife Phyllis, his grandchildren, Jason, Jaime (Gard), Danielle (Sackett), Aaron, Brian, Steve, Billy and Julie AND 22 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.