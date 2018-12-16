MILNE, Helen A. (O'Sullivan)
Passed away November 24, 2018. Survived by her son, Kevin; siblings, Maureen Kimes, James (Margaret) O'Sullivan, John (Niki) O'Sullivan, also many nieces, nephews and friends. She is predeceased by her son, Brian and her husband, Bill Quirin. She volunteered at Tohono Chul and Reading Seed. Helen worked at Pima County Attorney's Office and the City of Tucson Attorney's office. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 10:30 a.m., St. Thomas the Apostle Church at 5150 N. Valley View Rd., Tucson. Reception to follow in church reception room. In lieu of flowers, those who desire may make memorial donations in Helen's memory to PACC at 4000 N. Silverbell Rd., Tucson, AZ 85745 or Sister Jose Women's Center, 1050 S. Park Ave., Tucson, AZ 85719.