Miltiades Houpis

A loving son to Dima Houpis, leaving behind a brother, wife, family and friends. He proudly served with honors, Army Ranger, 75th Ranger Regiment completing 15 combat mission tours. He will be loved and missed. Please join us for his celebration of life 12:00 p.m., Friday, November 26, 2021 at the 49er Country Club, Banquet Room, 12000 S. Tanque Verde Rd., Tucson. We will be gathering to share memories of a wonderful man greatly missed.