 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Arizona Daily Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Milton Chambers

  • Updated

Milton Earl Chambers, 85, went to his heavenly home June 1, 2022, while in hospital at Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.  He is survived by his wife Marion (Molly); his three children, Courtney (Huber), John, and Luke Chambers; and his eight grandchildren.  Milt, a University of Colorado graduate, served in the US Navy, ran his parents' A&W fast food in Sierra Vista, and, subsequently was a computer programmer for COPE, which became Bell & Howell, both in Tucson and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.   He was a man who could not tell you about the love of Jesus without shedding tears of joy.  Arrangements by American Cremations.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How exercise snacking can help keep you in shape

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News