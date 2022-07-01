Milton Chambers

Milton Earl Chambers, 85, went to his heavenly home June 1, 2022, while in hospital at Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. He is survived by his wife Marion (Molly); his three children, Courtney (Huber), John, and Luke Chambers; and his eight grandchildren. Milt, a University of Colorado graduate, served in the US Navy, ran his parents' A&W fast food in Sierra Vista, and, subsequently was a computer programmer for COPE, which became Bell & Howell, both in Tucson and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. He was a man who could not tell you about the love of Jesus without shedding tears of joy. Arrangements by American Cremations.