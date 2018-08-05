MINCKS, Susana Mary
Late on July 22, 2018 you may have felt a downshift in the rotation of the earth. That was mother nature trying to compensate for the loss of a prime force, Susana Mary Mincks. Sue was the Director of Fun, an incredible mother, wife and caring companion, beloved grandmother, devoted educator and a bright reassuring matriarch of how love is always the answer. A civil rights and anti-war activist in the 60's, a pop-culture entrepreneur in the 70's, a pioneer of Pima County Adult Education in the 80's, an inspiration in the 90's and a caregiver who never knew what 'too much' meant. She is survived by a family and tribe who can only hope to achieve at least a few of the kind of inspirational relationships which were common-place everyday occurrences for her. It takes a village... or Sue. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE.