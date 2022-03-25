Miriam Britt

Miriam Lee Britt, (74) left this earth on Sunday, December 5th 2021 in her home in Tucson, AZ. She is survived by her sister Ruth Glenn of Lakewood, Colorado and Brother Charles R. Agnew of Newton, Alabama. No services will be held. Any further info or requests can be sent to John Agnew -john.m.agnew22@gmail.com Arrangemens by Bring's Broadway Chapel.