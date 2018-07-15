MISENER, Don R.
93, of Oro Valley, AZ, died on July 5, 2018. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Rosetta Kujava, who died in 1971 and his second wife, Diane Forrest, who died in February 2018. He is survived by his children, Kathleen Shaull (Charles) of Tucson, Matthew Misener (Amy) of Middleton, WI, and Mark Misener (Steven) of New York City, as well as his two stepchildren, Donald Mower (Linda) of Tucson and Leanne Mann (George) of Lake Oswego, OR. He is predeceased by his daughter, Jeanine (Randy) and his son, Michael (Debra). In addition, he is survived by his grandchildren, Christopher Shaull, Nicole Leister, Jonathan Hoeflicker, Bradley Hoeflicker, Stephanie Hoeflicker, Jennifer Misener, Eric Misener, Elisabeth Misener, Kevin Misener, Robert Don Mower, Clayton Mower, Lillyanne Mann and Kennedy Mann as well as numerous great-grandchildren. Don was born to Walter Misener and Helen Russell on September 21, 1924 in Alpena, Michigan. After graduation from high school, Don served in the US Navy and was stationed in the Aleutian Islands. He subsequently earned a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, MI and had a long career as a pharmacist, owning and operating pharmacies in Michigan and Arizona. He retired in 2010. Don immensely enjoyed being the head of his large, loving family. His home in Oro Valley, where he lived since the 1970s, served as an anchor for family and friends alike. There he would happily entertain scores of adults and children. Whether he was grilling steaks for 20, splashing in the pool with his grandkids, cracking everyone up with his stories, or lending an ear to someone in need, he made sure that you knew you were home and that you were safe. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to know and love him. A private memorial service will be planned for a later date. May his memory be a blessing.