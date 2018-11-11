MISHRA, Satya
With a heavy heart, the Mishra family announces the passing of Satya Mishra on November 9, 2018. Satya was born on June 15, 1948 in Bombay, India and came to Tucson at the age of 20. She was most proud of her roles as wife, mother, and grandmother; however, to countless others in the community, she has been a friend, mentor and confidante. She will be greatly missed by each and every person she has touched. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Dr. Shitala Mishra and her children, Sunita, Sangeeta, Sudeep as well as her grandchildren, Arihant and Udhanta and many extended family members across the globe. Memorial Services will be held at the EVERGREEN MORTUARY on Sunday, November 11, 2018 at 11:00 a.m.