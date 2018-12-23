MITCHELL, Jon William
died on November 29, 2018 after an 11 month battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 71. Jon is survived by his wife, Sue Mitchell; son, Jeff Mitchell (Jody); daughter, Amy Serrano (Tony), and four grandchildren, Ryan, Jaime, Patrick, and Sean. Jon is also survived by his mother Lois Mitchell; brother, Joe Mitchell, and sister-in-law, Mary Kay Mitchell. He is preceded in death by his father William Mitchell and brother, Jim Mitchell. Jon was born on February 19, 1948 on a family farm located east of Rose Hill Kansas. The Mitchell family has lived in the Rose Hill area since the late 1880's. Jon graduated from Rose Hill High School, went on to Wichita State University, where he graduated with a degree in accounting. Jon became a CPA in 1972 and practiced as a CPA for 46 years, the last 40 years in Tucson, Arizona. Jon met his wife Sue during his junior year of high school and they were married over 52 years. Throughout their marriage, and especially during Jon's cancer battle, Sue provided unwavering support. Jon played baseball throughout high school, for three years at Wichita State University, and for the semi-pro team in Wichita. Jon was also very enthusiastic about golf. He enjoyed golf matches with friends at Oro Valley Country Club and Saguaro Golf Club. He had fond memories of golfing trips to California, Mexico, Colorado, and Alabama. Jon's greatest pride and happiness was supporting his clients. They made it a joy to go to work, every day, and he appreciated the time he had serving them. In retirement, he was a CPA with CliftonLarsonAllen. No services are planned at Jon's request and interment of his ashes will be at the Rose Hill Cemetery next to his father, brother, grandparents, and great grandparents. Donations to Casa de Laz Luz in Tucson can be made in Jon's name. Their extraordinary care is appreciated by the Mitchell family. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.