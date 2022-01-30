Mitzie Lupo

We have lost an amazing women and wonderful soul to her heavenly father. Like with everything she fought courageously but unfortunately lost the battle to pneumonia and Covid-19. She is preceded in death by son, John L. Lupo III and the love of her life of 56 years, John L. Lupo Jr. She is survived by son, Vincent; brother, Larry Bianco; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Mitzie had numerous passions which she pursued vigorously, but family was her true passion. A proud member of the "bad girl's corner" at the OTT YMCA and devout parishioner of the Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene. She also loved UofA basketball. With her spunky attitude, sense of humor and zest for life it was always a gift to be with her and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her! A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.