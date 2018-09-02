MOLINA, Rebecca Gauna 11-22-1929 - 08-26-2018 MOLINA, George E. Molina 04-10-1921 - 09-04-1990
Rebecca is preceded in death by her parents, Ramon T. Gauna and Rita B. Gauna; husband, George E. Molina; son, George Molina, Jr.; brothers, Ruben and Rodolfo Gauna. She is survived by her daughters, Cecilia Molina Montañez (Narcho) and Rita Magdalena Molina; son, Gabriel Joaquin Molina (Fernando); sisters, Ramona B. Gauna; sister-in-law, Helen Gauna; grandchildren, Matthew, Jorge, Eulalia, Rebecca, Domingo, Ramon, Georgina Molina, Dominic and Nicholas Narcho. Our precious mother has left this world and is now with her loved ones. She was a proud 6th generation Tucsonan since 1775. She will be missed by her family and loved till forever. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 5, 2018 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary (Center Chapel) 240 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. Mass will follow, 11:00 a.m. at Santa Cruz Church, 1220 S. 6th Ave. Interment at Holy Hope Cemetery. A celebration of her life will follow. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.