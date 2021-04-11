Mollie Weitzner

101, of Tucson, died January 26, 2021. Mollie was born in New York City and married to Jerry for 50 years, the love of her life. They moved to Tucson in 1983 to be with daughter, Judy (Ed) and two grandchildren, Roger and Leah. In 2012 she had a great-grandchild Mia, whom she loved very much. Mollie who lived a vibrant and vital 101 years, preserving her sharp mind, optimistic outlook, generous spirit and independence to the very end. She always had lots of friends and attracted supportive, loving group throughout her life. She had friends, as recently as this past year, that celebrated their birthdays together having lunch out. She volunteered with different organizations, giving back to the community. Mollie demonstrated being a good human being and during challenging times she always said, "this too shall pass", and would move on. She died at home in her sleep. Mollie is loved very much and will be in our hearts forever. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.